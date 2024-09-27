Thursday Night Football: Cowboys hold 14-9 lead at halftime

The Cowboys have done what they haven’t done since the season opener.

They lead the Giants 14-9 at halftime.

The Cowboys, who rank 32nd against the run and 30th in points allowed, gave up only 29 rushing yards and three field goals in the first half. They trailed the Saints 35-16 at halftime in Week 2, allowing six consecutive touchdown drives, and fell behind the Ravens 21-6 last week in allowing three touchdown drives in Baltimore’s first five possessions.

The Giants scored on all three possessions (aside from a kneel down to end the half) but saw their drives end at the Dallas 34, 22 and 20 with Greg Joseph kicking field goals of 52, 41 and 38 yards.

Daniel Jones went 13-of-15 for 142 yards with rookie sensation Malik Nabers catching five for 59.

The Cowboys outgained the Giants 185 to 167 as Dak Prescott was 14-of-16 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Rico Dowdle scored on a 15-yard reception, and CeeDee Lamb had a 55-yard score.

Lamb has six catches for 94 yards and a run for 10 yards.

The Cowboys had nine penalties for 70 yards in the first half and should have had another for 15 yards. Officials botched a facemask penalty, costing the Giants when Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown grabbed the facemask of Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger. Officials penalized the Giants, denying them a first down and a chance to extend a drive that ended in a field goal after the penalty.