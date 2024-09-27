 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys hold 14-9 lead at halftime

  
Published September 26, 2024 09:47 PM

The Cowboys have done what they haven’t done since the season opener.

They lead the Giants 14-9 at halftime.

The Cowboys, who rank 32nd against the run and 30th in points allowed, gave up only 29 rushing yards and three field goals in the first half. They trailed the Saints 35-16 at halftime in Week 2, allowing six consecutive touchdown drives, and fell behind the Ravens 21-6 last week in allowing three touchdown drives in Baltimore’s first five possessions.

The Giants scored on all three possessions (aside from a kneel down to end the half) but saw their drives end at the Dallas 34, 22 and 20 with Greg Joseph kicking field goals of 52, 41 and 38 yards.

Daniel Jones went 13-of-15 for 142 yards with rookie sensation Malik Nabers catching five for 59.

The Cowboys outgained the Giants 185 to 167 as Dak Prescott was 14-of-16 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Rico Dowdle scored on a 15-yard reception, and CeeDee Lamb had a 55-yard score.

Lamb has six catches for 94 yards and a run for 10 yards.

The Cowboys had nine penalties for 70 yards in the first half and should have had another for 15 yards. Officials botched a facemask penalty, costing the Giants when Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown grabbed the facemask of Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger. Officials penalized the Giants, denying them a first down and a chance to extend a drive that ended in a field goal after the penalty.