Thursday Night Football: Derek Carr, Taysom Hill among Saints’ inactives vs. Broncos

Starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) and tight end Taysom Hill (rib) were doubtful for Thursday Night Football, so there was no real chance they were going to play.

The Saints made it official, listing the two star players on their inactive list.

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start his second consecutive game in place of Carr.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who was questionable with a back injury, also is inactive.

The Saints’ other inactives are wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), running back Jordan Mims and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (knee).

The Broncos’ inactives are cornerback Pat Surtain II (concussion), offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (ankle), quarterback Zach Wilson, tight end Greg Dulcich, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman. Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.