nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Thursday Night Football: De’Von Achane is active for Dolphins vs. Bills

  
Published September 12, 2024 06:56 PM

Running back De’Von Achane will dress for Thursday Night Football.

Achane was questionable with an ankle injury, though he got in limited work at Wednesday’s practice.

The Dolphins need him with starting running back Raheem Mostert already ruled out with a chest injury.

Neither Achane nor Mostert left the game with their injuries, though the Dolphins gave Jeff Wilson Jr. five rushing attempts in the fourth quarter with Achane getting four and Mostert two. Achane played 37 total snaps and Mostert 31 in the victory over the Jaguars.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (Achilles) also is active.

The Dolphins’ other inactives besides Mostert are cornerback Ethan Bonner, outside linebacker Mohamed Kamara, center Andrew Meyer, inside linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad).

The Bills’ inactives are outside linebacker Joe Andreessen, cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe), defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique), middle linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.