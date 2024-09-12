Thursday Night Football: De’Von Achane is active for Dolphins vs. Bills

Running back De’Von Achane will dress for Thursday Night Football.

Achane was questionable with an ankle injury, though he got in limited work at Wednesday’s practice.

The Dolphins need him with starting running back Raheem Mostert already ruled out with a chest injury.

Neither Achane nor Mostert left the game with their injuries, though the Dolphins gave Jeff Wilson Jr. five rushing attempts in the fourth quarter with Achane getting four and Mostert two. Achane played 37 total snaps and Mostert 31 in the victory over the Jaguars.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (Achilles) also is active.

The Dolphins’ other inactives besides Mostert are cornerback Ethan Bonner, outside linebacker Mohamed Kamara, center Andrew Meyer, inside linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Malik Washington (quad).

The Bills’ inactives are outside linebacker Joe Andreessen, cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe), defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique), middle linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark.