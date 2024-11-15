Thursday Night Football: Eagles trail 7-3 and Jalen Hurts is being checked for a concussion

The Eagles have more yards (174-124), more first downs (11-6), more plays (42-26) and a better time of possession (18:29-11:31) than the Commanders. They do not lead at halftime.

Philadelphia trails Washington 7-3.

The Eagles ended the first half with quarterback Jalen Hurts in the sideline medical tent. Hurts was being checked for a concussion but jogged to the locker room soon after his teammates left for the locker room.

Hurts led the Eagles across midfield on three of six possessions, but Jake Elliott was wide left on field goal tries of 44 and 51 yards before making a 21-yarder with 19 seconds left in the first half.

On their scoring drive, the Eagles had first-and-goal at the 9. Hurts ran for 5 yards and Saquon Barkley for 1 before Hurts was pressured into an incompletion. The hit from Quan Martin on third down was the one that prompted the concussion check. Officials missed a facemask penalty on the play.

Hurts is 10-of-19 for 101 yards and has run for 23 yards on five totes. Barkley has 15 carries for 56 yards, and A.J. Brown has caught three passes for 42 yards.

Jayden Daniels is 8-of-13 but for only 83 yards, with running back Austin Ekeler catching five for 61 yards with a 34-yarder coming on the Commanders’ scoring drive. Brian Robinson has six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

He had an 18-yard run to the 1-yard line, scoring on the next play to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu has two sacks and three hits on Hurts.