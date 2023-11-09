Thursday Night Football: Justin Fields officially inactive

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was listed as doubtful to play in Thursday Night Football, but coach Matt Eberflus ruled him out Wednesday. Fields, indeed, will miss a fifth consecutive game.

He has not played since injuring his right thumb in an Oct. 15 game against the Vikings.

Bears rookie Tyson Bagent will start against the Panthers, who have No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young starting for them.

The Bears’ other inactives are receiver Velus Jones Jr., cornerback Terell Smith (illness), fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

The Panthers’ inactives are outside linebacker Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), wide receiver DJ Chark (elbow), cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), offensive guard Nash Jensen and tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder).