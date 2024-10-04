Thursday Night Football: Mike Evans’ two TDs help Bucs to 24-17 halftime lead

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 253 yards in the first half, but the Buccaneers lead 24-17 and get the second half kickoff.

The Bucs scored on all four possessions, not counting a one-play kneel down to end the half, with Mike Evans catching two touchdown passes. Evans now has 98 receiving touchdowns in his career and 99 total touchdowns. He has scores of 2 and 23 from Baker Mayfield tonight.

Sterling Shepard scored the Bucs’ other touchdown from 4 yards out on a third down play.

While Younghoe Koo made a 54-yard field goal, he missed a 41-yarder wide left. On their final drive of the half, the Falcons reached the Bucs 31 before a sack on Cousins. On fourth-and-18 at the Tampa Bay 39, the Falcons bypassed a 57-yard field goal attempt and punted.

Cousins completed 21 of 28 passes and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Drake London and a 24-yarder into coverage to Darnell Mooney. London, who briefly left for a concussion check, has six catches for 64 yards and Mooney four receptions for 58 yards.

Bijan Robinson has only 18 yards on seven carries.

Mayfield has completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Evans has four catches for 49 yards and Cade Otten two for 37.

Rachaad White has 61 yards on five carries and Bucky Irving four for 31.