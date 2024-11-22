 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thursday Night Football: No surprises among Steelers-Browns inactives

  
Published November 21, 2024 07:10 PM

The Steelers and Browns had no surprises among their inactives for Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh already had ruled out linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle).

The Steelers’ other inactives are quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Scotty Miller, running back Jonathan Ward and offensive guard Max Scharping. Allen will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Browns already had ruled out offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion).

Their other inactives are quarterback Bailey Zappe, running backD’Onta Foreman and cornerback Chigozie Anusiem. Zappe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.