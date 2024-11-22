Thursday Night Football: No surprises among Steelers-Browns inactives

The Steelers and Browns had no surprises among their inactives for Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh already had ruled out linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle).

The Steelers’ other inactives are quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver Scotty Miller, running back Jonathan Ward and offensive guard Max Scharping. Allen will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Browns already had ruled out offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion).

Their other inactives are quarterback Bailey Zappe, running backD’Onta Foreman and cornerback Chigozie Anusiem. Zappe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.