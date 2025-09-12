Thursday Night Football: Packers lead Commanders 14-3 at halftime

The Packers dominated the Commanders in the first half Thursday, but they lead only 14-3 at halftime.

Green Bay has outgained Washington 274 to 82, with 119 yards coming after the catch, and the Packers have 13 first downs to only four for the Commanders.

The Packers scored touchdowns on drives of 96 and 92 yards, with Romeo Doubs scoring on a 5-yard reception and Josh Jacobs scoring on a 2-yard run. It was the 11th consecutive game for Jacobs to score a rushing touchdown, including the postseason.

The Packers had a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed negated by a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton and turned it over on downs on their first series.

Both teams missed a field goal in the waning seconds, with Matt Gay missing wide left on a 58-yard try with 14 seconds remaining and Brandon McManus hitting the left upright on a 48-yard attempt on the final play of the half.

Gay has the Commanders’ only points with a 51-yarder with 4:27 remaining in the second quarter.

Love is 13-of-18 for 214 yards and a touchdown, with Tucker Kraft catching three for 89. Jacobs has rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Micah Parsons has one quarterback hit.

Jayden Daniels has three carries for 14 yards and has completed 9 of 15 passes for 49 yards. Terry McLaurin has caught two passes for 18 yards.