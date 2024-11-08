Thursday Night Football: Ravens trail Bengals 14-7 at halftime, and S Kyle Hamilton injures ankle

The Ravens trail the Bengals 14-7 at halftime — the first time since Week 18 of the 2022 season they have trailed by more than three points at intermission — but they might have a bigger concern.

With 1:09 left in the first half, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton’s right foot came down on the foot of Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki. His legs gave way. Hamilton hobbled to the sideline and eventually to the X-ray room.

The Ravens list Hamilton as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The All-Pro has four tackles and two pass breakups tonight.

The Bengals scored on their first drive of the first half and their last drive of the first half. Chase Brown scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to complete a 12-play, 70-yard drive, and Joe Burrow threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson to finish off a 10-play, 73-yard drive.

The Bengals were fortunate on both touchdown drives on plays that involved Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens.

Stephen was called for defensive holding on a fourth-down play, giving the Bengals a new set of downs from the Baltimore 1, and Brown scored on the next play. Stephens intercepted Burrow in the end zone with 1:01 left in the half, but replay reversed the play to an incompletion when Stephens failed to get both feet down in bounds before he touched out of bounds. Hudson scored three plays later.

The Bengals have outgained the Ravens 196 to 102, with Burrow going 17-of-29 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Chase has caught four passes for 52 yards and Hudson four for 28. Brown has 13 touches for 55 yards.

Khalil Herbert, who was obtained in a trade this week, failed to secure the handoff from Burrow on his only touch but recovered the fumble that was charged to Burrow.

Ravens defensive lineman NNamdi Madubuike has two sacks of Burrow.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 10 of 14 passes but for only 71 yards. He threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor. The Ravens gained 59 yards on their scoring drive and only 43 on the other four.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has six carries for 22 yards, and tight end Mark Andrews three catches for 34 yards.

The Ravens had the ball for only 10:35.