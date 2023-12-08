Thursday Night Football: Steelers RB Najee Harris is active; Patriots WR DeVante Parker is inactive

Steelers running back Najee Harris did not practice this week and was listed as questionable, but he is dressed.

The Steelers did not list him among their six inactives.

Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) also are dressed after questionable designations.

The team’s inactives are quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle), running back Anthony McFarland, cornerback James Pierre (shoulder), linebacker Markus Golden, offensive tackle Dylan Cook and defensive end DeMarvin Leal.

With Pickett out, Mason Rudolph is active as the backup quarterback for the first time this season. He has served as the emergency, third quarterback this season.

The Patriots will not have receiver DeVante Parker, who is out with a knee injury. He was limited all week and questionable to play.

The available receivers for the Patriots are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor and Malik Cunningham.

The team’s other inactives are running back JaMycal Hasty, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness).