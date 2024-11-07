Thursday Night Football: Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. among Bengals’ inactives vs. Ravens

The Bengals officially won’t have wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) or offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula).

Both were ruled out for Thursday Night Football.

Higgins was doubtful and Brown questionable heading into today.

The Bengals’ other inactives are wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), running back Kendall Milton, tight end Tanner McLachlan and defensive tackle Cedric Johnson.

The Ravens’ inactives are cornerback Tre’Davious White, tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee), defensive end Brent Urban (concussion), running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac.

Baltimore acquired White in a trade from the Rams on Tuesday.