Thursday Night Football: Vikings, Rams tied 14-14 at halftime

Thursday night’s game between the Vikings and Rams started with four consecutive touchdowns. But things have slowed down in the second quarter, as the score is tied 14-14 at halftime.

Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are playing for the first time in several weeks and it’s easy to tell quarterback Matthew Stafford has his top two receivers back. Stafford finished the first half 13-of-18 for 105 yards with two touchdowns.

Nacua caught four passes for 64 yards and had a 7-yard run. Kupp had there receptions for 15 yards with a TD.

Quarterback Sam Darnold started out hot for Minnesota, completing each of his first eight passes. He finished the first half 10-of-13 for 112 yards with two touchdowns.

Minnesota got the ball first and went right down the field, with Darnold hitting tight end Josh Oliver for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Rams answered with a 5-yard touchdown reception by running back Kyren Williams, before Darnold hit receiver Trent Sherfield for another 5-yard score to make it 14-7, Vikings.

But Los Angeles got right back on the board, with Stafford making an outstanding play to hit Kupp in the end zone for a 7-yard TD to tie the game at 14-14.

That’s when things slowed down for Minnesota, with consecutive three-and-outs. Rookie Jared Verse got his second sack of the season to help put the Vikings behind the chains.

The Rams couldn’t score either, punting after six plays on one possession and eight on their next.

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw went down at the end of the first half with an apparent leg injury. He walked gingerly off the field with trainers assistance directly to the locker room. David Quessenberry came in to replace Darrisaw for Minnesota’s final play, which was a kneel down.

Williams has 11 carries for 73 yards and four catches for 12 yards with a TD.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson has caught all six of his targets for 74 yards. Aaron Jones has 38 yards on nine carries.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.