pickenslatestpft.jpg
Cowboys' Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
nbc_pftpm_collusionlatest_250626.jpg
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Tight End University could become a traveling show

  
Published June 27, 2025 09:10 AM

Tight End University may be broadening its horizons.

The annual event could be leaving Nashville to become a traveling road show. As Peter Raskin of Rubicon Talent (which produces TEU) recently told David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com, “We might look at other cities moving forward.”

Raskin said that they have heard from other cities — and even from other countries — about hosting TEU.

It’s become a moneymaker, even if the organizers (Greg Olsen, George Kittle, Travis Kelce) make no money.

“Every dollar we make goes towards the event, and whatever we don’t spend goes to charity,” Raskin said. “We are not looking to make a profit, so we’ve turned down more sponsors than we’ve probably taken on.”

If they go on the road, there will be more money. And they’ll be looking for more ways to involve the general public.

For now, the event is mostly private, with a public concert on Tuesday night. Raskin said that an increase in events for fans and spectators “will probably happen” in 2026.

The bigger question is whether the event will happen at all in Nashville. It could be moving on as the profile moves up.