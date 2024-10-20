Tim Boyle in for Dolphins, Tyler Huntley questionable with shoulder injury

The Dolphins may get Tua Tagovailoa back for Week Eight, but they’re going with Tim Boyle in the second half of Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

Tyler Huntley is questionable to return with a right shoulder injury and that led the Dolphins to insert Boyle into the game with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

Boyle made an appearance for the Dolphins after Skylar Thompson was injured in their 24-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week Three. Huntley took over as the starter the next week and Thompson is inactive as the emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

Huntley was 7-of-13 for 87 yards and a touchdown before the injury.