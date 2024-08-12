Tim Patrick on playing first game since 2021: Another day at the office

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick’s long absence from game action ended on Sunday.

Patrick played in Denver’s preseason opener against the Colts and that marked his first appearance in a game since Week 18 of the 2021 season. Patrick tore his ACL in training camp in August 2021 and then tore his Achilles early in last year’s training camp, so there was a lot of rehab work since his last snaps.

Patrick had a 14-yard catch and played 11 snaps in his return to the lineup.

“It felt good; it honestly hasn’t felt that long . . . I feel like I go against the best every day, so out there, it just felt like it was another day in the office,” Patrick said, via the team’s website.

Patrick had 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two healthy seasons and adding that production to the mix would be a plus for a Broncos offense that needs to be better than it was without him the last two years.