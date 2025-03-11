Titans agree to new contract with S Mike Brown

Safety Mike Brown played in every game for the Titans during the 2024 season and he’ll be back with the team in 2025.

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they’ve agreed to terms on a new deal with Brown. Brown was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, but signing him eliminates the need to tender him with a contract and go through that process.

Brown made four starts and saw extensive time on special teams through all 17 outings. He had 49 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Quandre Diggs and Daryl Worley are set to become free agents on Wednesday while Amani Hooker, Kendall Brooks, and Julius Wood join Brown as options for the coming season.