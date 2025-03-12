Titans agree to one-year deal with former Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler

Titans coach Brian Callahan has made clear he wants a strong offensive line, and his team has taken another step toward making that happen.

The Titans have agreed to a one-year contract with former Lions offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.

The 35-year-old Zeitler, who can play both guard and center, started 16 games for the Lions last season. He’s also been a starter for the Bengals, Browns, Giants and Ravens during his 13-year NFL career.

Zeitler was No. 39 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.