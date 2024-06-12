Titans agree to terms with Geron Christian

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans agree to terms with Geron Christian

  
Published June 12, 2024 04:33 PM

The Titans are set to add a new offensive lineman to the 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with Geron Christian on a contract. No terms of the deal were announced.

Christian started nine games at left tackle for the Browns last season and appeared in 10 games overall. He was a 2018 third-round pick by Washington and has spent time with the Texans, Chiefs, and Dolphins while bouncing around the league.

Those starts in Cleveland came with Bill Callahan as the Browns’ offensive line coach. Callahan is in the same position on Tennessee’s staff under his son and Titans head coach Brian Callahan, so that familiarity should help Christian’s bid for a roster spot.