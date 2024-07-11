 Skip navigation
Titans agree to terms with Jamal Adams

  
Published July 11, 2024 11:23 AM

The Titans are adding a veteran safety.

Tennessee has agreed to terms with Jamal Adams, the team announced on Thursday.

Adams, 28, was released by the Seahawks in March after spending the last four years with the club. The former All-Pro was limited to just 10 games over the last two years due to injury. He recorded 48 total tackles with seven tackles for loss and two passes defensed for Seattle in 2023.

Baltimore hosted Adams for a free-agent visit in May, which was the only known team that had expressed that level of interest in the safety.

In joining the Titans, Adams is reuniting with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who served as Adams’ position coach for the first three years of his career.

In seven seasons, Adams has appeared in 80 games for the Jets and Seahawks. He’s recorded 50 tackles for loss, 42 QB hits, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 36 passes defensed, and four interceptions in his career.