 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans agree to terms with S Quandre Diggs

  
Published August 4, 2024 08:38 PM

Free agent safety Quandre Diggs is signing with the Titans, he announced on social media.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a one-year, $3 million deal with $1 million in incentives based on play time and $1 million more in performance-based incentives.

Diggs’ agreement reunites him with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams, who signed with the Titans this offseason.

Diggs, 31, will compete with Elijah Molden to start next to Amani Hooker.

The Seahawks made Diggs a salary-cap casualty March 5, saving $11 million in space.

Seattle acquired Diggs in a 2019 trade with the Lions. He went to three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Seahawks and had 18 interceptions in his four-plus seasons with the team.

In 2023, Diggs totaled 95 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.