Titans agree to terms with S Quandre Diggs

Free agent safety Quandre Diggs is signing with the Titans, he announced on social media.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a one-year, $3 million deal with $1 million in incentives based on play time and $1 million more in performance-based incentives.

Diggs’ agreement reunites him with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams, who signed with the Titans this offseason.

Diggs, 31, will compete with Elijah Molden to start next to Amani Hooker.

The Seahawks made Diggs a salary-cap casualty March 5, saving $11 million in space.

Seattle acquired Diggs in a 2019 trade with the Lions. He went to three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Seahawks and had 18 interceptions in his four-plus seasons with the team.

In 2023, Diggs totaled 95 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.