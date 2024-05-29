Titans agree to terms with third-rounder Cedric Gray

The Titans are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with third-round pick Cedric Gray. It is a four-year deal for the former North Carolina linebacker.

Gray appeared in 51 games during his time in Chapel Hill. He was credited with 369 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in those contests.

Gray will join Jack Gibbens, Kenneth Murray, and seventh-round pick James Williams as linebacker options in Tennessee this year.

The Titans’ only unsigned pick is second-round defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat.