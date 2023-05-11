 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans agree to terms with three 2023 draft picks

  
Published May 11, 2023 03:51 PM

With the full 2023 schedule about to be released, the Titans have taken care of some business within their rookie class.

Tennessee announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with three draft picks: tight end Josh Whyle, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, and receiver Colton Dowell.

They were the last three players the Titans selected in their 2023 draft class.

Whyle was the No. 147 overall pick out of Cincinnati, where he made 88 receptions for 1,062 yards with 15 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He was a first-team All-AAC honoree in 2022.

Tennessee picked Duncan with the No. 186 pick in the sixth round out of Maryland. He appeared in 42 collegiate games with 39 starts.

And Dowell was the No. 228 pick in the seventh round out of University of Tennessee at Martin. He caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards with six TDs in his final college season.

The Titans have three members of the draft class left to sign in first-round pick Peter Skoronski, second-round pick Will Levis, and third-round pick Tyjae Spears.