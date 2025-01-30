 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Titans announce Dave Ziegler, Reggie McKenzie hirings

  
Published January 30, 2025 02:39 PM

The Titans officially announced two of the moves they’ve made to overhaul their personnel department in recent days.

In addition to hiring Mike Borgonzi as their new General Manager, the Titans announced that Dave Ziegler will be their assistant G.M. and Reggie McKenzie will have the title of vice president/football advisor. Both men had stints as the G.M. of the Raiders earlier in their careers.

“I’ve known Dave, and I’ve known Reggie, for a long time,” Borgonzi said in a statement. “Tremendous people, first of all, very respected in the business, tremendous evaluators. They will be a great sounding board for all of us — they’ve both been in the chair before. Just a ton of respect for them, and I think if you talk to people in the league, you’ll hear the same thing about them. Just excited, and they will be a part of the whole process — the college, the pro, getting things aligned and organized. We’re excited to have them.”

Ziegler was a senior personnel advisor for the Saints in 2024 and McKenzie was a senior personnel executive with the Dolphins for the past six seasons.