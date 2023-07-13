 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern at Purdue
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Northwestern at Purdue
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans are betting favorites to sign DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published July 13, 2023 01:24 PM

The Titans have emerged as the betting favorites to land free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Titans’ odds of signing Hopkins are now -300. Just yesterday, they were +500.

Sometimes a dramatic shift in the odds like that means someone with inside information is placing bets. Other times, it’s just bets placed by people who think they’re in the know.

Hopkins is one of the highest-profile free agents currently available in the NFL, and the Titans are a team that would like to add a veteran receiver after last year’s A.J. Brown trade went disastrously for them. Hopkins to Tennessee could make a lot of sense.