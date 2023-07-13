Titans are betting favorites to sign DeAndre Hopkins

The Titans have emerged as the betting favorites to land free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Titans’ odds of signing Hopkins are now -300. Just yesterday, they were +500.

Sometimes a dramatic shift in the odds like that means someone with inside information is placing bets. Other times, it’s just bets placed by people who think they’re in the know.

Hopkins is one of the highest-profile free agents currently available in the NFL, and the Titans are a team that would like to add a veteran receiver after last year’s A.J. Brown trade went disastrously for them. Hopkins to Tennessee could make a lot of sense.