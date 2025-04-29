 Skip navigation
Titans claim DE Titus Leo, DB Mark Perry off waivers

  
The Titans were awarded two players off waivers Tuesday, the team announced.

Tennessee claimed defensive end Titus Leo and defensive back Mark Perry.

Leo, who played at Wagner, has spent time with the Colts and Patriots. He appeared in four games with the Patriots in 2024 and was credited with four tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

The Colts made Leo a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Perry, who played at Colorado and TCU, has spent time on the practice squad with the Dolphins, Texans and Patriots. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2024.

The Titans’ roster is at 73 players, with the official undrafted free agent signings coming sometime soon.