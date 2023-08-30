Titans claim Kindle Vildor

The Titans added an experienced player to their secondary on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor is joining the team as a waiver claim. The corresponding move that the Titans make to get him on the roster will be announced later in the day.

Vildor was a 2020 fifth-round pick by the Bears. He appeared in 44 regular season games — starting 22 times — and a playoff game during his time in Chicago.

Vildor had 104 tackles, an interception, a sack, and 10 passes defensed in those contests.

The Titans have Caleb Farley on the PUP list, so he will miss at least the first four games of the year. Kristian Fulton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Tre Avery, Anthony Kendall, and Elijah Molden were the corners on their initial 53-man roster.