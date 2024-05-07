Titans cut DL Shakel Brown

The Titans waived defensive lineman Shakel Brown on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brown spent all of last season on injured reserve after being injured in the team’s preseason game against the Bears.

He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent last May.

Brown had been taking part in the team’s offseason program, but the Titans re-signed defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on Monday.

Brown appeared in 29 games with five starts over three seasons at Troy (2020-22). He totaled 58 career tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.