nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Titans elevate Trevor Siemian, indicating Mason Rudolph is likely to start

  
Published November 2, 2024 04:36 PM

It looks like Will Levis will miss another game.

While Levis is officially questionable with his shoulder injury, the Titans have elevated quarterback Trevor Siemian from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots.

That’s an indication that Mason Rudolph is likely to start against New England on Sunday.

Levis was a limited participant for all three days of practice this week. He has missed the last two games.

A second-round pick in 2023, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season. Rudolph enters the weekend with a 58.9 percent completion rate for 566 yards with two touchdowns and three picks.

Additionally, the Titans have signed running back Joshua Kelley, defensive back Justin Hardee, and receiver Bryce Oliver to their 53-man roster. The club waived tight end Thomas Odukoya and placed offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve. Offensive lineman Corey Levin has been elevated to the gameday roster from the practice squad.

Tennessee added tight end Josh Whyle (illness) to the injury report and he is questionable.