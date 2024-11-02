Titans elevate Trevor Siemian, indicating Mason Rudolph is likely to start

It looks like Will Levis will miss another game.

While Levis is officially questionable with his shoulder injury, the Titans have elevated quarterback Trevor Siemian from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots.

That’s an indication that Mason Rudolph is likely to start against New England on Sunday.

Levis was a limited participant for all three days of practice this week. He has missed the last two games.

A second-round pick in 2023, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season. Rudolph enters the weekend with a 58.9 percent completion rate for 566 yards with two touchdowns and three picks.

Additionally, the Titans have signed running back Joshua Kelley, defensive back Justin Hardee, and receiver Bryce Oliver to their 53-man roster. The club waived tight end Thomas Odukoya and placed offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve. Offensive lineman Corey Levin has been elevated to the gameday roster from the practice squad.

Tennessee added tight end Josh Whyle (illness) to the injury report and he is questionable.