Titans expect Will Levis to start on Sunday

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis appears likely to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

The Titans are preparing for Levis to start Sunday against the Falcons with starter Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel confirmed yesterday that Tannehill could miss Sunday’s game and that both Levis and Malik Willis would likely play if Tannehill can’t, but it hadn’t been announced that Levis has moved ahead of Willis on the depth chart. Willis has appeared in two games this year in relief of Tannehill; Levis hasn’t played yet.

Levis is a talented prospect who had been viewed as a potential Top 5 draft pick this year, and it was a surprise when he was still available to the Titans with the second pick of the second round. Now he’ll get an opportunity to show he’s ready to play at the next level.