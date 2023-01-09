 Skip navigation
Titans fire Todd Downing, three more assistant coaches

  
Published January 9, 2023 12:21 PM
nbc_pft_titansjags_230109
January 9, 2023 09:09 AM
Trevor Lawrence has gotten the Jaguars back to the playoffs, and now Mike Florio and Myles Simmons can't wait to watch his showdown with Justin Herbert on Wild Card Weekend.

The Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the team announced on Monday.

Downing, who was also arrested in November for driving under the influence, oversaw a unit that regressed from 15th in points scored and 17th in total yards last season to 28th in points scored and 30th in yards in 2022.

No league discipline had yet been announced for Downing’s DUI arrest.

Tennessee also announced offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget, and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier have been fired.

“I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony, and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee,” head coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. “Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process, and loyal members of our coaching staff .”

Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 after spending two seasons as the team’s tight ends coach. He replaced Arthur Smith, who had been hired by the Falcons as head coach.