Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: We’re not done adding at cornerback

The Titans know they will have a new look at cornerback in 2026, but the makeup of the group isn’t set in stone yet.

General Manager Mike Borgonzi’s bid to reshape the unit started during the 2025 season with trades involving Jarvis Brownlee and Roger McCreary and continued with five other departures this offseason. Cor’Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams all signed with the team as free agents in moves that have left Borgonzi feeling good about the group without leading him to label it as a finished product.

“We are never satisfied at any position, really, when you have a chance to acquire players through the draft or even after the draft,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “But we certainly feel good about the guys we brought in right now. But we are not done there. We are not done adding.”

The Titans have the fourth overall pick and there hasn’t been much speculation about the team going for a corner at that spot, but it sounds like there will be a move to address the position at some point in the draft.