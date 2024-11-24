Titans have 217 yards and 17-7 lead on Texans

The Titans have two wins. They are not playing like it.

Tennessee has 217 yards and a 17-7 lead with 11:03 left in the first half.

Tony Pollard has the team’s latest touchdown on a 10-yard run, ending a six-play, 95-yard drive. The Titans’ first touchdown came on a 38-yard pass from Will Levis to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans have scored on all three possessions with drives of 28, 89 and 95.

Levis is 9-of-9 for 159 yards, with Calvin Ridley catching three for 78. Pollard has 55 yards on seven carries.

The Texans have only 58 yards.