Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Titans have 217 yards and 17-7 lead on Texans

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:53 PM

The Titans have two wins. They are not playing like it.

Tennessee has 217 yards and a 17-7 lead with 11:03 left in the first half.

Tony Pollard has the team’s latest touchdown on a 10-yard run, ending a six-play, 95-yard drive. The Titans’ first touchdown came on a 38-yard pass from Will Levis to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

The Titans have scored on all three possessions with drives of 28, 89 and 95.

Levis is 9-of-9 for 159 yards, with Calvin Ridley catching three for 78. Pollard has 55 yards on seven carries.

The Texans have only 58 yards.