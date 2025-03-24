Titans have dinner with Cam Ward ahead of his pro day

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Titans. It seems a forgone conclusion.

To that end, the Titans sent a large contingent to Miami for the school’s Pro Day.

President of football operations Chad Brinker, General Manager Mike Borgonzi, assistant General Manager Dave Ziegler, vice president/football advisor Reggie McKenzie, head coach Brian Callahan and offensive coordinator Nick Holz were among those in town, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

The Titans took Ward to dinner Sunday night.

The Titans last drafted a quarterback in the first round in 2015. They used a second-round pick on Will Levis in 2023 and a third-rounder on Malik Willis in 2022. Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers before the 2024 season. It’s possible they could move on from Levis before the start of the 2025 season.

Ward spent last season at the University of Miami, where he completed 67.2 percent of his passes with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He won the Davey O’Brien and the Manning awards.