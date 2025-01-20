 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans hire John Fassel as their special teams coordinator

  
Published January 20, 2025 04:42 PM

The Titans are hiring former Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel for the same job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fassel, 51, will replace Colt Anderson, who held the job for one season.

Fassel joined Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys in 2020, but the contracts of the entire staff were not renewed. McCarthy interviewed for the Bears’ head coaching staff and will interview with the Saints.

Fassel also has coached the special teams of the Ravens (2005-07), Raiders (2008-11) and Rams (2012-19).

He was the interim head coach for the Rams after the firing of Jeff Fisher in 2016, and the team went 0-3 to close out the year.