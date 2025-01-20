Titans hire John Fassel as their special teams coordinator

The Titans are hiring former Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel for the same job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Fassel, 51, will replace Colt Anderson, who held the job for one season.

Fassel joined Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys in 2020, but the contracts of the entire staff were not renewed. McCarthy interviewed for the Bears’ head coaching staff and will interview with the Saints.

Fassel also has coached the special teams of the Ravens (2005-07), Raiders (2008-11) and Rams (2012-19).

He was the interim head coach for the Rams after the firing of Jeff Fisher in 2016, and the team went 0-3 to close out the year.