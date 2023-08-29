Titans keep 11 rookies on their initial 53-man roster

The Titans have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season and it includes 11 rookies.

All six members of the team’s draft class made the cut this summer and five undrafted rookies also survived on Tuesday. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson, edge rusher Caleb Murphy, linebacker Otis Reese Jr., safety Matthew Jackson, and cornerback Kendall Anthony will now hope to remain on the roster though the churning that goes on over the next few days.

The Titans confirmed that cornerback Caleb Farley will remain on the PUP list into the regular season and they announced that running back Hassan Haskins has been moved from injured reserve to the Commissioner Exempt list after a domestic violence arrest this offseason.

The Titans also waived or released LB Chance Campbell, DB Shyheim Carter, DT Michael Dwumfour, DB Eric Garror, WR Tre’Shaun Harrison, DB Steven Jones, DB Tyreque Jones, WR Mason Kinsey, T John Leglue, DB Armani Marsh, DE T.K. McLendon, WR Racey McMath, TE Thomas Odukoya, T John Ojukwu, DE Sam Okuayinonu, RB Jacques Patrick, WR Reggie Roberson, T Andrew Rupcich, LB Thomas Rush, DT Trevon Coley, DT Jaleeel Johnson, LB Ben Niemann, DT Kyle Peko, TE Kevin Rader, G Jordan Roos, and NT Tyler Shelvin.

