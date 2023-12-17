Titans lead Texans 13-3 at halftime

The Texans, who are missing much of their roster to injuries today, can’t get out of their own way. It’s a step forward, two steps back.

Houston had four penalties for 37 yards, a turnover, 153 total yards and three punts in the first half. The Texans did get a 23-yard field goal from Ka’imi Fairbairn on the final play of the half, but even then, they failed in the red zone to pick up a third-and-one.

The Titans lead 13-3.

Tennessee has only 124 yards with 83 coming on its first drive, with Will Levis scoring on a 1-yard run. Nick Folk missed the extra point. The Titans’ other touchdown came on Elijah Molden’s 44-yard pick-six of Case Keenum.

Keenum, who is playing for injured rookie C.J. Stroud, is 11-of-17 for 83 yards, with Noah Brown catching six for 68. Devin Singletary has 11 carries for 49 yards.

Levis has completed 8 of 9 passes for 99 yards and has three runs for 16 yards. Derrick Henry has six carries for 7 yards. Treylon Burks has two catches for 57 yards.