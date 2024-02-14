Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz likes what he sees from Will Levis

New Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz thinks he has a quarterback he can build an offense around in Will Levis.

Holz said that last year, when he was the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator, he didn’t scout Levis in the draft because the Jaguars knew they weren’t going to use a high pick on a quarterback. But Holz started watching Levis when he went to a division rival, and now that he’s going to coach him he likes what he sees.

“I hadn’t really watched very much of him, but I started watching him when I was with the Jags,” he said. “The first thing that jumped out is the arm talent and the second thing that jumps out is the toughness. We talk about quarterbacks, the three things we’re looking for are decision-making, accuracy and toughness, and we saw all of that.”

Although it’s still possible the Titans could bring in another quarterback this offseason, Levis appears set to enter the season as the starter, and Holz sounds confident that Levis will be ready to take a step forward in his offense.