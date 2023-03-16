 Skip navigation
Titans officially release Bud Dupree

  
Published March 16, 2023 06:16 AM
March 16, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Aaron Rodgers’ remarks in which he refuted the idea of making “demands” for the Jets to sign specific players and examine the bigger picture of what’s really going on.

A report earlier this month indicated that the Titans would be moving on from edge rusher Bud Dupree once the new league year was underway and the move became official on Thursday.

The Titans announced that they have released Dupree. The move was not made with a post-June 1 designation, so the Titans will realize $9.35 million in cap savings with a $10.85 million hit in dead money.

Dupree signed a five-year deal with the Titans in 2021 and appeared in 22 games over two seasons in Tennessee. He had 35 tackles, seven tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Titans have also released left tackle Taylor Lewan, center Ben Jones, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and kicker Randy Bullock since the end of the regular season.