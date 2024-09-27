Titans place Chidobe Awuzie on IR

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said earlier this week that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was a candidate for injured reserve and the team revealed its decision on Friday.

Awuzie has been placed on the list due to the groin injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He will have to miss four games before he will be eligible to return to action.

The Titans filled Awuzie’s roster spot by signing linebacker Luke Gifford to the 53-man roster. Gifford was elevated on a temporary basis for the first three games of the season and saw action on special teams.

In addition to those moves, the Titans signed defensive lineman McTelvin Agim to the practice squad.