 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans place Femi Oladejo on IR, sign Ali Gaye to 53-man roster

  
Published October 14, 2025 04:20 PM

The Titans have made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Tennessee announced the club has signed edge rusher Ali Gaye to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. He appeared in 15 games for Tennessee last year, recording eight total tackles with one sack.

Edge rusher Femi Oladejo has been placed on injured reserve with a calf injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. He’s posted 13 total tackles with two tackles for loss and two QB hits in six games this season.

Tennessee has also waived tight end Thomas Odukoya and signed offensive tackle John Ojukwu to the club’s practice squad.