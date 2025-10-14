Titans place Femi Oladejo on IR, sign Ali Gaye to 53-man roster

The Titans have made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Tennessee announced the club has signed edge rusher Ali Gaye to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. He appeared in 15 games for Tennessee last year, recording eight total tackles with one sack.

Edge rusher Femi Oladejo has been placed on injured reserve with a calf injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. He’s posted 13 total tackles with two tackles for loss and two QB hits in six games this season.

Tennessee has also waived tight end Thomas Odukoya and signed offensive tackle John Ojukwu to the club’s practice squad.