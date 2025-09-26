 Skip navigation
Titans place RB Kalel Mullings on injured reserve

  
Published September 26, 2025 03:42 PM

The Titans placed rookie running back Kalel Mullings on injured reserve Friday.

Mullings has an ankle injury that will keep him out for a minimum of four weeks. He initially injured his ankle in the preseason.

Tennessee used a sixth-round pick on Mullings in the 2025 draft, and he has played 11 special teams snaps in two games.

Titans running back Tyjae Spears is eligible to return next week.

The Titans signed offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to the active roster from the practice squad and added linebacker Curtis Jacobs to the practice squad.

Crenshaw-Dickson hasn’t played in a regular-season game yet, but he was on the team’s roster at the start of the season and was one of the team’s inactives in Week 1.