Titans plan to wear Oilers throwback uniforms for a home game this season

The franchise now known as the Tennessee Titans was known as the Houston Oilers for the first 37 seasons of its existence, and it plans to honor its roots this season.

The Titans plan to wear Oilers throwbacks for a home game this season, according to the team’s website.

The specific game when they’ll wear the uniforms hasn’t been determined, but Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com expects that it will be for the Titans’ home game against the Houston Texans.

The Houston Oilers were one of the original franchises of the American Football League in 1960. They moved and spent two seasons as the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 and 1998, and changed their name to the Titans in 1999. As the Oilers, the team wore blue or white jerseys, red trim, white pants, and a helmet logo of an oil derrick.

Last year the NFL relaxed its helmet rules to make it easier for teams to wear throwback uniforms, and several teams have worn throwbacks featuring their older helmet designs. The Oilers’ classic uniforms were popular among fans, and many football fans in both Houston and Tennessee will welcome seeing them again.