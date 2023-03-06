 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Titans plan to wear Oilers throwback uniforms for a home game this season

  
Published March 6, 2023 07:14 AM
nbc_pft_levis_230306
March 6, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Kentucky QB Will Levis didn’t have his best showing at the Scouting Combine, but why his blend of attributes still make him an early-to-mid first-round pick.

The franchise now known as the Tennessee Titans was known as the Houston Oilers for the first 37 seasons of its existence, and it plans to honor its roots this season.

The Titans plan to wear Oilers throwbacks for a home game this season, according to the team’s website.

The specific game when they’ll wear the uniforms hasn’t been determined, but Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com expects that it will be for the Titans’ home game against the Houston Texans.

The Houston Oilers were one of the original franchises of the American Football League in 1960. They moved and spent two seasons as the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 and 1998, and changed their name to the Titans in 1999. As the Oilers, the team wore blue or white jerseys, red trim, white pants, and a helmet logo of an oil derrick.

Last year the NFL relaxed its helmet rules to make it easier for teams to wear throwback uniforms, and several teams have worn throwbacks featuring their older helmet designs. The Oilers’ classic uniforms were popular among fans, and many football fans in both Houston and Tennessee will welcome seeing them again.