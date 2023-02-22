 Skip navigation
Titans release Robert Woods

  
Published February 22, 2023
Peter King revisits Andy Reid and the Chiefs' offensive coaching staff's performance in their Super Bowl LVII win and what the rest of the league can take away from some key decisions.

The Titans are moving on from another veteran offensive player on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee has released veteran receiver Robert Woods.

Woods seemingly confirmed the news by tweeting, “Free!
The Titans acquired Woods from the Rams last March in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. While Woods was on the field for 78 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps, he had one of the least productive seasons of his career. He caught 53 passes on 91 targets for 527 yards with two touchdowns.

Woods, who turns 31 in April, did not have any more guaranteed money on his deal. By releasing him, the Titans will save just over $12 million against the cap with $2.590 million in dead money.

A second-round pick in the 2013 draft, Woods spent his first four seasons with the Bills before signing with the Rams in free agency in 2017. He had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons with Los Angeles and was on pace for another in 2021 before tearing his ACL during a November practice.

By being released, Woods is now free to visit and sign with any team.

Tennessee also released left tackle Taylor Lewan on Wednesday. Another veteran cut or two may be coming.