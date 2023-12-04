Titans say Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol

Titans running back Derrick Henry was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Colts, but head coach Mike Vrabel said he hasn’t been diagnosed with one.

While a report on Monday morning said that Henry is in the concussion protocol, Vrabel said at his Monday press conference that the running back has not been put into it at this point.

“We checked on him last night, then checked on him in the morning,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.

As long as that does not change, the biggest injury news coming out of Sunday’s loss involves punter Ryan Stonehouse. Stonehouse had to leave the game after being hit by Colts corner Tony Brown before he could deliver a punt in the fourth quarter.

Vrabel said that Stonehouse needs to have season-ending surgery. That play came after Stonehouse had another punt blocked and his absence forced backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill into holding duties on a missed extra point that kept the Titans from taking a lead with just over five minutes to play. The Titans fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman Monday, so the team will have someone else working with whoever replaces Stonehouse.