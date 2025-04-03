 Skip navigation
Titans set dates for OTAs, mandatory minicamp

  
Published April 3, 2025 11:02 AM

The Titans have decided on some key dates for their offseason program.

The team announced this week that they will begin their offseason work on April 22 and they also shared the dates for their organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. They’ll hold their OTAs on May 27,28, and May 30 as well as June 2,3, and 5 before starting the minicamp on June 10. It and their entire offseason program will wrap up on June 12.

Under league rules, the Titans could run their program through June 19 but head coach Brian Callahan believes that doesn’t leave enough time before training camp starts in July.

“The philosophy is: Give a little to get a little,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “So, if you want to go eight weeks, I need as much focus, attention and participation in a voluntary program as possible in those eight weeks.”

Callahan also said that the team wants to have joint practices with two teams during the preseason, but those plans have not been finalized at this point.