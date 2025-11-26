Titans sign CB Kaiir Elam

Veteran cornerback Kaiir Elam has found a new place to play.

The Titans announced that they have signed Elam to their 53-man roster on Wednesday. Elam was released by the Cowboys earlier this week.

Elam played 10 games for the Cowboys and had 29 tackles in those appearances. The 2022 first-round pick had 81 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 29 games for the Bills.

Elam also visited with the Jets before agreeing to a deal in Tennessee.

The Titans also announced that they have waived cornerback Samuel Womack. Womack played in five games for the AFC South team this season.