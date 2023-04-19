Titans sign Chris Moore

The Titans have a new wide receiver on the roster.

The team announced the signing of Chris Moore on Wednesday. Moore visited with the team last week.

Moore spent the last two seasons with the Texans, so he’s no stranger to life in the AFC South. He caught 69 passes for 775 yards and four touchdowns in 28 games with Houston.

Before joining the Texans, Moore spent five years in Baltimore. He was a 2016 fourth-round pick and had 47 catches for 511 yards and four touchdowns in 61 games.

The Titans will now head toward the draft with Moore, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson, and Mason Kinsey at receiver.