Titans sign fourth-rounder Chimere Dike

The Titans have another member of their draft class under contract.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Chimere Dike on Friday. The wide receiver has a four-year deal with the team.

With Dike signed, the only unsigned player from nine-player class is second-round linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo.

Dike transferred from Wisconsin to Florida to play his final college season. He posted a team-high 42 catches for the Gators and picked up 783 yards over the course of the year.

The Titans also drafted Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks are the more experienced receivers on the roster.