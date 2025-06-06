 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans sign fourth-rounder Chimere Dike

  
Published June 6, 2025 02:11 PM

The Titans have another member of their draft class under contract.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Chimere Dike on Friday. The wide receiver has a four-year deal with the team.

With Dike signed, the only unsigned player from nine-player class is second-round linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo.

Dike transferred from Wisconsin to Florida to play his final college season. He posted a team-high 42 catches for the Gators and picked up 783 yards over the course of the year.

The Titans also drafted Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks are the more experienced receivers on the roster.