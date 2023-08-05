 Skip navigation
Titans sign T Justin Murray

  
Published August 5, 2023 12:30 PM

The Titans signed Chris Hubbard earlier this week and they added another tackle to the roster on Saturday.

The team announced the signing of Justin Murray as a free agent. The move comes two days after they released Jamarco Jones.

Murray played five games for the Bills last season and he appeared in 30 games for the Cardinals over the previous three seasons. Murray made 20 starts during his time in Arizona.

The Titans had Nicholas Petit-Frere, Andre Dillard, Daniel Brunskill, and sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan on the roster before this week’s additions, but Petit-Frere will be suspended for six games to start the regular season.