 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans sign QB Tim Boyle

  
Published March 26, 2025 04:16 PM

The Titans have added a veteran quarterback.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Tim Boyle.

Boyle, 30, split last season between the Texans, Dolphins, and Giants. He appeared in three total games, completing 27-of-50 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Boyle has appeared in 23 total games with five starts for the Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Dolphins, and Giants.

He’s completed 60.5 percent of his career passes for 1,210 yards with five touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Owners of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Tennessee also currently has Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the 90-man roster.