Titans sign QB Tim Boyle

The Titans have added a veteran quarterback.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Tim Boyle.

Boyle, 30, split last season between the Texans, Dolphins, and Giants. He appeared in three total games, completing 27-of-50 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Boyle has appeared in 23 total games with five starts for the Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Dolphins, and Giants.

He’s completed 60.5 percent of his career passes for 1,210 yards with five touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Owners of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Tennessee also currently has Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the 90-man roster.